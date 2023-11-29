DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You can kick it old school next Wednesday when the Neon hosts a special screening of the classic film “Beat Street.”

After the film, producer/musician/Hip-Hop historian/educator TL Cross will lead a lecture discussing the movie and Hip-Hop’s impact on culture.

The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

“Beat Street,” from 1984, is one of Hip-Hop’s most influential movies. Following one man’s pursuit of his dream of becoming a famous musician in New York, the film features many stars of the early Hip-Hop movement, including Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Melle Mel & The Furious Five and Afrika Bambaataa.

Originally from Queens, New York, Cross has worked with many iconic voices, including 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan and Musiq Soulchild.

The screening and discussion are sponsored by Sinclair Community College Diversity Office, University of Dayton Department of Music and Wright State University College of Liberal Arts Motion Pictures.

Tickets to this event are $12.50 per person. Find ticket information here.