VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut residents Bob and Nancy Shellard have been married 67 years. This year, with coronavirus spread concerns, the long-time couple had to celebrate their anniversary in a unique way.
Nancy is in a nursing home in Somers that has restricted visitors due to safety concerns over COVID-19 spread. According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 60 are most at risk from the highly-contagious virus.
The Shellards’ 67th wedding anniversary was on Saturday, but instead of spending the momentous day apart, 90-year-old Bob celebrated outside the nursing home with a hand-made sign and balloons for Nancy.
The sign read, “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do.”
Nancy waived from a second-floor window and blew Bob kisses.
A nurse relayed messages between the two.
Their family says Nancy felt like a queen. Bob was delighted—mission accomplished.
He told WTNH he doesn’t know when he will see her next but hopes it’ll be soon.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife’s nursing home to protect her from coronavirus
- Texas reports first death from COVID-19 in Matagorda County
- Chicago looks deserted as people stay home due to COVID-19
- Police department asking for all criminal activities to be halted amid coronavirus pandemic
- DeWine: Sec. of State to “seek a remedy through the courts” regarding voting