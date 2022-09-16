(WJW) – Wendy’s is hoping their breakfast menu will be all the motivation you need to hop out of bed in the morning.

The fast-food chain restaurant says their “breakfast isn’t boring and neither are their games” and they’re offering customers a chance to win free breakfast for a year.

“Whether you prefer a sweet start with Homestyle French Toast Sticks or classics like the Breakfast Baconator, you’ll have no trouble adding this exciting four-week game to your morning routine,” said Wendy’s in a press release.

The four-week game can be played daily and runs through Sunday, October 9.

In addition to the chance to win free breakfast for a year, players can also score $1,000 in Wendy’s gift cards and other offers featuring the new morning menu.

Here’s how the game works:

Each day, you can check Wendy’s Breakfast Matching Game online. Circles will automatically turn over and reveal if you’re a winner.

Those with three matches will win free breakfast for a year (52 weekly coupons.)

Anyone who registers for the game will also be entered for a chance to win $1,000 in Wendy’s gift cards.