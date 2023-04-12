COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring has sprung, which means another chance to win rare bottles of bourbon from the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

This year’s spring lottery entrance opened Monday and will end just before midnight on April 17. Anyone who is 21 or older is allowed to enter if they have a valid Ohio driver’s license or state ID card. Entrants can only win one bottle of liquor.

While many Ohio residents can enter to win, restrictions for entry include “Employees of the Ohio Division of Liquor Control and their families, employees of JobsOhio or companies in contract with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control’s Agency Operations section and JobsOhio Beverage System, agency store owners and their employees/family members, or the product’s broker and supplier.”

Among the spring bottles available to win for this season’s lottery:

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel – Whiskey – $40.99 value

Weller Single Barrel – Bourbon – $49.99 value

Willett Family Estate 6 year Bourbon – $131 value

Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel – Bourbon – $150 value

Parker’s Heritage Collection 16th edition – Bourbon – $174.99 value

Willett Family Estate 8 year Bourbon – $235.98 value

Old Fitzgerald 19 year Bottled-In-Bond – Bourbon – $239.99 value

Michter’s Single Barrel 20-year Bourbon – $1,149.99 value

Winners will be selected randomly and notified by email of their winning product, purchase location, and purchasing time period. The names of winners will also be announced on this site.

To enter or learn more about the lottery and bottles available to win, click here.