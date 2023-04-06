COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chipotle Mexican Grill, Taco Bell, Sheetz and chain restaurants nationwide are celebrating National Burrito Day with discounts and tens of thousands of free burritos on Thursday. Find a deal near you below.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

The Mexican chain is celebrating with several exclusive offers. On Thursday, @ChipotleTweets on Twitter is surprising burrito-loving fans by dropping codes throughout the day that followers can text to 888-222 for a chance to score one of 10,000 free burritos.

Chipotle is also partnering with GrubHub by giving away 20,000 free burritos with a $20 minimum order. To redeem, select one eligible burrito from the Chipotle menu on GrubHub prior to checkout. No promo code is required and the offer will be automatically applied.

(Courtesy Photo/Chipotle)

In addition, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer with promo code “DELIVER” on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on Thursday.

Find a Chipotle near you here.

Del Taco

The chain celebrates Taco Night every Thursday where customers can get three grilled chicken tacos for $2.69, a 46.9% discount.

Find a Del Taco near you here.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

The Atlanta-based chain is offering buy-one-get-one 50% off burritos on Thursday in celebration of National Burrito Day, in-store and online.

Find a Moe’s Southwest Grill near you here.

Sheetz

The convenience store and gas station chain is celebrating National Burrito Day by offering customers $2 off any burrito alongside any purchase placed in-store or through the Sheetz app. This special offer will only be available on National Burrito Day and on Friday.

(Courtesy Photo/Sheetz)

The promotion is valid at all of Sheetz’s more than 600 locations, under the “OFFERZ” tab of the Sheetz app. A burrito can be ordered on the app or in-store with any other purchase to receive discounted pricing.

Find a Sheetz near you here.

Taco Bell

The chain is offering a free grilled cheese burrito with a $20 minimum order through the Taco Bell App through Sunday. Customers can also get a free burrito from DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and GrubHub when purchasing $20 or more.



Find a Taco Bell near you here.