DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Easter Sunday is just a hop around the corner and the Easter Bunny has already arrived in the Miami Valley to visit with children!

2 NEWS has gathered a list of where you can take your little one to visit the one that delivers candy and hides plastic Easter eggs.

Dayton Mall

Hop on over to the Center Court inside the Dayton Mall, located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. The bunny will be arriving at the mall on Friday, March 17 and will stay until Saturday, April 8, when it has to return.

Children will be able to receive a small surprise from the bunny, plus get their picture taken with the bunny.

Your child can see the bunny anytime from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. You are asked to make a reservation, but walk-ups are avaliable.

A sensory-friendly event will take place for children on March 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Pet Photo Night will be on March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Easter Bunny is hopping from the Dayton Mall on over to the Mall at Fairfield Commons, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek. Visitors wanting to see the bunny can visit anytime from March 10 to April 8 from Monday thru Saturday, during the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Center Court, inside of the mall.

Parents will have the opportunity to have their child’s photo taken with the bunny.

To make a reservation to see the bunny, click here. Reservations are just suggested, as walk-ups are welcomed as long as a space is available.

From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on March 26, families will have the chance to see the bunny in a calmer atmosphere. You are asked to enter through the enterance nearest Basil’s on Market.