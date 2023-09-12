DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve heard of horse racing, but what about camel and ostrich racing?

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Hollywood Casino at Dayton Raceway is giving guests the unique opportunity to see camel and ostrich races between select horse races.

The casino said the event will be fun for the whole family, with an assortment of food trucks to provide dining options.

There is also a chance to meet the contenders with an animal meet and greet on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m.

Admission is free to both the meet-and-greet and races. However, spots in the Upper Racing Seating can be reserved for a fee by calling 937-235-7592.

All guests under the age of 21 must use the Lower Racing entrance from the parking lot.

