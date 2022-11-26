Saturday is Small Business Saturday, which means shopping at some stores will keep the money locally.

According to a release, the Christkindl Market at Front Street will feature over 250 artists and small businesses. Holiday shoppers interested can visit 1001 East Second Street in Dayton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start their festive shopping.

Eventgoers can expect free parking and admittance.

The event will be an outside market with indoor galleries, shops and studios. Attendees can experience Christmas caroling, snap a selfie with Saint Nick himself, chestnuts over an open fire and the annual tenant holiday light contest.

The event is family and pet friendly, which means you can bring your pet with you too!

To learn more about the Christkindl Market at Front Street, click here.