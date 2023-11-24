DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy’s annual holiday light display returns this weekend to Lost Creek Reserve.

Lost Creek Reserve, located at 2385 State Route 41, is part of the 16 stops on the Southwest portion of the Ohio Holiday Light Trail. The entire route features 70 stops across the state.

The 1.25-mile tour is filled with more than 60 displays, many of which are animated. The route takes you through farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead.

Displays are open to the public weekends starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 23. The park offers additional days in December including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The week before Christmas, the park will also be open Dec. 18 to 21. Hours for all dates are 6 to 9 p.m.

The cost is $10 per car, and $35 for passenger vans. Only cash is accepted.