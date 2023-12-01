DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — December is finally here and the holiday season is in full swing. The Dayton Holiday Festival continues this month with lots of free, family-friendly events.

Presented by the Downtown Dayton Partnership and AES Ohio, the Dayton Holiday Festival is a collection of events and activities put on throughout the holiday season.

Downtown Jingle Lights

Families can experience an interactive light show along E. Monument Ave. and Main Street throughout December. Tune into 95.1 FM in your vehicle to see the light show set to music.

The tree at Courthouse Square will also remain lit for the rest of the month.

Whimsical Windows

Downtown businesses have decorated their windows for the season, and now community members can vote on their favorite display. Voting takes place from Dec. 1 until noon at Dec. 29. The winning display will win a cash prize.

Visitors can also participate in an Elf Hunt contest. Text a photo of each elf you find in the displays to 937-668-7227 to enter to win Downtown Dollars.

Family Movie Series

Watch classic holiday films this season at The Neon, located at 130 E. Fifth St. Admission is $2 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

Dec. 2, 11 a.m. — Frozen

Dec. 9, 11 a.m. — Home Alone

Dec. 16, 11 a.m. — The Muppet Christmas Carol

(Photo/Downtown Dayton Partnership)

Virginia Kettering’s Train Display

Visitors can see a one-of-a-kind train display in the lobby of Stratacache Tower, located at the intersection of Second and Main streets. The display was given to the community by Virginia Kettering.

Uno’s Pizza with Santa

Families can experience a lunch with Santa Claus at Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill, located at 126 N. Main St.

Reservations are required. Call 937-910-8000 for pricing and reservation information.

(Photo/Downtown Dayton Partnership)

Rike’s Holiday Windows

Experience the classic holiday windows that would have once decorated Rike’s department store in downtown. Now located inside the lobby of the Schuster Center, at the intersection of Second and Main streets, these reimagined displays are available to view until Jan. 3.

Hours vary throughout the week, but holiday windows are on display before every performance at the Schuster Center as well. Call 937-228-7591 to confirm hours.

MetroParks Ice Rink

Get outside in the chilly temperatures to go ice skating at the RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink, located at 237 E. Monument Ave. Skating is available daily until March.

The rink boasts a covered pavilion, concession area and many planned events throughout the season. Find more information about admission and hours here.