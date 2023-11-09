PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — View eight different homes in this year’s historic holiday tour in Piqua.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District’s Historic Holiday Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Ticket sales are limited to 300 tourists.

The Anderson-Bennett House, now owned by Stacy and Benny Scott and serving as headquarters for the family’s McDonalds franchise, was built in 1869 for Adrian Anderson.

The house is one of eight Italianate structures built within two blocks of West Ash Street during the period 1866 to 1876. According to the Historic District, several newspaper articles have referred to the frequent use of the Bennett house as a “mecca” for Piqua’s cultural life.

Solomon Rhodehamel House was originally built in 1895 for Solomon Rhodehamel and his wife Priscilla. The couple’s two daughters remained in their home until their deaths in 1959. The home is currently owned by Mary Ann Beach, who plans to serve cookies and cider at the tour.

Sites for the 2023 Historic Tour:

Soloman Rhodehamel House, owned by Mary Ann Beach, 410 N. Downing St.

Homer Nellis House, owned by Debbie and Curt Orr, 417 Caldwell St.

Francis Morrow House, owned by Lori Hedberg and Laura Schwein, 400 Caldwell St.

St. James Episcopal, 200 W. High St.

Samuel Gordon House, owned by Sue and Don Smith, 333 W. Greene St.

Anderson-Bennett House, owned by Stacy and Benny Scott, 218 W. Ash St.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St.

Non-district “bonus house” – Jacob M. Friedlich House, owned by Wendy Roth, 509 Broadway St.

Tour tickets are on sale now on Piqua-Caldwell’s website, or at Readmore’s Hallmark for $25.