Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor.

#30. Cheeky Pies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 600 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1381

#29. Redlands Grill by J.Alexander’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7970 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45459-3820

#28. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 1850 E Dorothy Ln, Dayton, OH 45429

#27. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 7800 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-2344

#25. Central Perc European Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2315 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1513

#24. Cracker Barrel Country Store & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: I-75, Dayton, OH

#23. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5245 Cornerstone North Blvd, Dayton, OH 45440-2270

#22. Hasty Tasty Pancake House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3509 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-3022

#21. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7400 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414-2442

#20. View 162

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 33 E 5th St Crowne Plaza Dayton, Dayton, OH 45402-2485

#19. 416 Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 416 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

#18. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 7115 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459

#17. Scrambler Marie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9600 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH

#16. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1516 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3804

#15. Debbie’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2620 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2605

#14. Mudlick Tap House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 135 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1701

#13. The Brunch Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 601 S Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-2707

#12. Table 33

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 130 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1500

#11. Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#10. Trolley Stop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 530 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2914

#9. George’s Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5216 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414-3914

#8. Butter Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1106 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2601

#7. Dublin Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (443 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 300 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1116

#6. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5770 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7003

#5. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2824 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#4. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

#3. Dewberry 1850

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1414 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2105

#2. Jimmie’s Ladder 11

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 936 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2912

#1. Meadowlark Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5531 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429-2225

