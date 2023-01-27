A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — McDonald’s restaurants in the Miami Valley are helping fans celebrate with a special McNugget deal, just in time for Sunday’s big game.

The restaurant is offering a free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app on Sunday only.

Whether watching with a crowd or watching from the comfort of your own couch, it’s the perfect way to feed your cravings while rooting on the home team, all while never having to take your eye off the game.

The offer is valid on Feb. 29 at participating McDonald’s via the McDonald’s app in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.