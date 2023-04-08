DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Easter is just a bunny hop away, which means the Easter fun is continuing on Saturday.

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Maranatha Worship Centre in Dayton, the location will be celebrating in full force with all sorts of different Easter festivities.

At the event, children will be able to jump in a bounce house and participate in an Easter Egg Hunt after the helicopter drops them from in the air. Food trucks will be present at the event and prizes are said by a flyer to be handed out during the Easter fun.

Attendees at the Easter event can be entertained by a unique puppet show!

Maranatha Worship Centre has announced they will have a glow-in-the-dark puppet show, which will be performed during the celebrations.