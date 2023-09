FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Men race in heels and women race in combat boots in this annual fundraising event.

Operation Fairborn Cares is hosting their annual fundraiser during the Fairborn Car Show on Sept. 17. The relay races begin at 1 p.m., in front of the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce located at 12 N Central Ave., Fairborn.

Proceeds from the event go to Operation Fairborn Cares, which provides support to 9/11 veterans in need.

For more information, visit Operation Fairborn Cares Facebook page.