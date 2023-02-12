DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health will be holding their annual Heart to Heart Gala event and will have a singer-songwriter as a performer at the event.

Christian and pop singer Amy Grant will make a performance live at the gala. Grant will be performing at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

If you would like to see Grant live, you will need to purchase a ticket to attend the concert. Tickets for the concert start at $53.

The gala has been held for more than 30 years by Kettering Health. It began when there was a need for supporting patient care, which is where the combination of patients, physicians and volunteers gathered together to raise funds for a good cause.

Those wanting to attend both the gala and concert have to register, where tickets for the gala and concert combined start at $325 and increase to $35,000. You do not have to purchase a gala ticket to see Grant.

Kettering Health says the schedule of events for attendees will be checking in with registration around 5:30 p.m., having a dinner about 6:15 p.m., the doors for the concert will open at 7:30 p.m. with Grant starting the performance at 8 p.m. The evening will conclude at around 10 p.m.

Amy Grant is scheduled to return to Ohio in late March for two more concerts – one in Lima and another in Warren.