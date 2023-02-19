DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An event to provide stress relief and wellness has returned back to the Dayton area.

The Free Community Wellness Day, hosted by The Love Shack and Dayton Live, returned once again on Sunday Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PNC Arts Annex, located at 46 West Second Street in Dayton.

Attendees at the event had the opportunity to receive massages, sound healing, learn about art therapy, have an intuitive reading performed and much more.

The services at the wellness event are free and open to the general public.

If you wish to park a vehicle for the event, you can use the metered parking on the street for free, the event says. If you would prefer parking in an enclosed space, there are some parking garages nearby that may cost a small fee to use.

A previous healing and community day was held at the Dayton Arcade on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

