DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A women’s organization based out of Dayton is asking the community for donations to help the group continue providing back to the community.

The Dayton Catholic Women’s Club (DCWC) will be holding a donation drive on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Bainbridge Hall, located at 267 Bainbridge Street in Dayton is where the club will be set up until 1 p.m.

DCWC is asking the community for cash donations and feminine products to help provide for the women across the area that may not have access to the supplies. The donations supplied in the drive will be going to an organization called Femme Aid Collaborative.

In 2018, Femme Aid Collaborative was founded when a few women were at a grocery store and saw another woman struggling to decide which items to purchase, feminine products or food. During the experience, the mother of the group of women decided to help the woman trying to decide what to pay for out and paid for the feminine products and groceries.

In the 2022, DCWC made a donation of over $1,000 to St. Vincent DePaul and another few hundred dollars worth of toys to give back to the community for those who needed it most.