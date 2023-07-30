GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Fair kicked off Sunday morning with the arrival of the animals.

At the Greene County Fair, fun for all ages can be enjoyed. Sunday, July 30 was filled with 4-H shows and the official opening ceremony.

Activities from the royalty coronation, cupcake decorating, second annual Gene Fisher First Responder Memorial Hog Show and so much more will be happening, aside from the animals, food, games and rides.

Fourteen-year-old Gracie Barron, a member of 4-H, has been showing animals at the Greene County Fair since she was a little girl.

“I’m showing! It’s the part of fair that is awesome,” Barron said. “Showing my heifer and my feeder calf today.”

The 14-year-old says it takes a lot of hard work to get to where she is at today, but says it’s well worth it.

“I’ve been working with them every day and I want to I want to win, but hopefully it’ll come,” Barron said. And I just think if you just go in the show ring and try, your best self pays off eventually.”

Kala Benton is the Greene County fair director. She says the fair allows the kids the opportunity to raise animals and showcase them in the ring is what the fair is all about.

“The kiddos have worked all year long raising their animals or working on their projects to be able to show off to the community on ways that they have learned and ways that they’ve given back here locally,” Benton said.

Attendees will have the chance to see the animals in the barns during the day, while viewing the shows in the grandstands at night. Fried food at the fair is in full-force during this year’s fair.

Benton says people can expect to see anything you can imagine; “From funnel cakes, to French fries, to corn dogs to squealin’ taters,” Benton said.

If you visit the fair on certain days, you might happen to receive a discount.

Fairgoers that are or have been in the military can visit the fair on Monday July 31 and get in for just $4 for showing a Military ID for the fair’s Military Appreciation Day. By bringing in a non-perishable food item on Aug. 2, your admittance to the fair can be lowered to $4 for family day, along with Food Pantry Discount Day.

“That food is what we give back to the community to help support the local folks here in Greene County,” Benton says.

Senior Citizen Discount Day at the fair is Aug. 3.

Admission to the fair is just $8 daily. The Greene County Fair will be open until Saturday, Aug. 5.