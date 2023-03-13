DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Green Day tribute band will be hitting the stage in Dayton this week to perform some of the catchiest songs of the 90’s.

On Friday, March 17, Dayton’s own Green Day tribute act Green Dayton returns to the stage with a performance at Yellow Cab Tavern, according to a release.

Supporting them with their debut performance will be Blink 183 – A 90s Tribute to Blink 182.

“This is our 3rd year hosting Green Dayton on St. Patrick’s Day,” Event organizer Brian Johnson said. “They provide the perfect live music backdrop to one of the best party days of the year.”

Green Dayton consists of members of Dayton pop punk institution Bribing Senators with Justin Roseberry on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hull on bass and vocals, and Brian Hoeflich on drums, the release states.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $9 here. Advance ticket sales end on Thursday, March 16 at midnight. Tickets will be $12 on the day of the event.

The Pizza Bandit, Yellow Cab’s resident food truck, will sell pizza by-the-slice throughout the evening. The cover charge begins at 7 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m.

Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.