DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton will be “unleashing” a new dog park on Friday, July 1.

According to the city, the new Triangle Dog Park will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Friday on Ridge Avenue, just south of Embury Park Road. City officials including Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr., neighborhood leaders and dog owners will join in on a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The dog park will feature separate fenced spaces for large and small dogs, a paved trail, shelters and restrooms for dog owners as well as a water supply for dogs.