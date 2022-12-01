Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The newest Graeter’s Ice Cream seasonal flavor has officially been released: Eggnog!

Beginning Dec. 1, Graeter’s Eggnog Ice Cream will be available for purchase and sweet consumption!

According to Graeter’s, this flavor “warms the heart with a traditional spiced holiday flavor.” This special ice cream is a mixture of eggs, rum and nutmeg.

Eggnog Ice Cream is December’s seasonal flavor, so make sure to get it while it lasts because come January, it will no longer be available.

You can purchase the limited edition dessert online here. For a full list of Graeter’s seasonal flavors, click here.

Photo courtesy of Greater’s Ice Cream