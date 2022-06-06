DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Graeter’s Ice Cream’s second bonus flavor of the season has been released.

Frozen Hot Chocolate, the second bonus flavor, has been officially released in stores and online.

Graeter’s said this flavor is a decadent combination of rich milk chocolate ice cream, marshmallows and a hint of spice.

Each bonus flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor and once its gone from scoop shops and online, it is retired for the year.

