DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting Thursday, Graeter’s Ice Cream will be serving up free cones for its loyalty program members.

According to a release, members of Graeter’s “Sweet Rewards” loyalty program can enjoy a free single dip sugar cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie Cream from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

The freebie comes as part of the “Cones for the Cure” campaign in which Greater’s is collecting donations for “The Cure Starts Now.”

Loyalty members can redeem their free cone and make a donation directly to “The Cure Starts Now” in stores. Donations can also be made by clicking here.

Joining the “Sweet Rewards” program is free via the Graeter’s app.

For more information, click here.