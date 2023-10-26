DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday is National Breadstick Day, and Fazoli’s is dishing out a fun promotion to celebrate.

Fazoli’s, a fast-casual Italian chain restaurant, is giving away six free breadsticks with any purchase to commemorate National Breadstick Day. The deal is only available on Friday, Oct. 27.

Customers can receive this offer by presenting the Fazoli’s app in-restaurant, or by using the code BREADSTICKS23 when ordering online or through the app at participating locations.

Fazoli’s was founded in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky and now has over 200 locations nationwide. The restaurant serves various American-Italian foods, like pizza, pasta and of course, breadsticks.

Find Fazoli’s full menu and more information here.