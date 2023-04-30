WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A new location for soft serve in Washington Twp. has released information on their opening.

On Friday, May 5, Goldies Flavored Soft Serve will hold its soft opening beginning at 3 p.m. The new dessert shop is located at 9352 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp.

When the store opens for businesses, consumers will get to choose from 48 different flavors of soft serve, including blue raspberry, key lime pie, peppermint, root beer and more. People looking to get their hands on a sweet treat at the new dessert shop should know the location is only a walk-up window, meaning there is no indoor access for patrons.

Goldies will close Friday at 9 p.m. to end the first day of the soft opening and will reopen on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 for the soft opening celebration to continue.

