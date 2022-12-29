Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations.

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a grand re-opening on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at the restaurant.

If you do attend the re-opening, you will be able to receive a free meal following the ribbon ceremony, the Beavercreek chamber says.