** The video shows prior coverage **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Girl Scout cookie season is only a few months away, but two changes by the organization are not going unnoticed.

Chapters of Girl Scouts of America in Massachusetts and New York have already said that boxes will be sold for $6. The price increase is $1 more than last year.

The organization claims a rise in food production, labor and transportation costs as the reasons behind the price hike.

According to “TODAY,” a representative from the organization told “TODAY” that the company has removed the beloved Raspberry Rally cookie from their lineup of cookies.

Some of the cookies may have an alternative name because of the differentiating bakers. The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio website lists the following cookies the organization offers:

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites | Samoas

Do-si-dos | Peanut Butter Sandwich

Lemonades

Peanut Butter Patties | Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay!

Trefoils

Girl Scout cookie season normally begins in January. A date has yet to be announced by the organization.