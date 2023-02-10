DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Girl Scouts across the Miami Valley will be picking up sweet treats to deliver to their customers this weekend.

This year, Girl Scouts are offering nine varieties of cookies, including classics such as Thin Mints and Samoas.

From now until March 19, girls will take orders to personally deliver cookies to local customers. Beginning Feb. 17, they will host pop-up shops in front of supporting businesses, according to a Girl Scouts release.

Starting Feb. 27, consumers can order cookies for shipment directly to their doorstep, which includes this year’s newest addition, the Raspberry Rally cookie. Raspberry Rally is a tenth cookie option, exclusively offered online.

Last year, 2 million packages of Girl Scout cookies passed through the Planes Companies warehouses in Dayton and Cincinnati.

This weekend, more than 660,000 packages of cookies will be distributed to Girl Scouts to deliver in the Miami Valley, the release states.

Don’t know a Girl Scout, but have a craving for cookies? You can find a local booth, order and ship cookies online here.