Get ready for pumpkin spice seltzer

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Pumpkin spice season is upon us and seltzers have been steadily gaining popularity. Now Budweiser will merge the two in a “Fall Flannel” Bud Light Seltzer variety pack.

The variety pack includes three new flavors along with an old favorite, apple crisp.

  • Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice – pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors
  • Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow – marshmallow and chocolate flavors
  • Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear – maple syrup and pear flavors
  • Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp – apple pie

“We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions,” Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said.

The variety 12-pack comes in a plaid design and will be available nationwide from Sept. 6 through the end of October. The seltzers are 100 calories and 5% ABV.

