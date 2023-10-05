DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to read! A popular book sale is back.

The Friends of the Dayton Metro Library (FOL) is holding a book sale at the Northmont Branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Book lovers can visit the branch on Saturday, Oct. 14.

FOL members can shop from 9:30 a.m. to noon, while the general public is able to shop from noon to 5 p.m.

All books will be priced at just $1, while audio and visual materials will be buy one get three free.

To learn more about the event, visit the library’s website.