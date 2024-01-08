DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For the second year in a row, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is offering free yoga classes every Saturday morning in the month of January.

Fitness Under the Wings “took off” this past weekend, with more yoga classes set for this Saturday, Jan. 13, as well as the Jan. 20 and 27 from 8 to 9 a.m.

“The community has really embraced this opportunity,” said National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Military and Special Events Manager Taylor Gentry. “We’ve had a lot of return participants from last year, but also saw plenty of new faces as well. They are really drawn to the uniqueness of the space – not many people can say they have done yoga in the shadow of a B-52.”

(Photo: U.S. Air Force Photo by Ty Greenlees)

Those who prefer to walk can get their steps in with a walk through the museum galleries. All walkers will be able to participate in a “Walker’s Challenge.” One winner is chosen each week to receive free entry into an Air Force Marathon event, including in-person and virtual events (except for relays and the Tailwind Trot).

Museum walkers do not need to pre-register to attend. Strollers are welcome and water bottles are encouraged for walkers. No pets, other than service animals, are permitted. This activity is all ages.

“Many people aren’t aware that they don’t have to wait for Fitness Under the Wings to come walk at the museum,” said Gentry. “We have 19 acres of indoor, climate-controlled space that makes it a great place to walk every day.”

To sign up for a yoga class, visit Indigo Yoga’s schedule online. Register for a Saturday class by clicking the “Register” link under the session titled “Yoga at The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force” on the date of your choice. Provide your name, email address and phone number.

Attendees must be age 12 or older and bring their own water bottle and mat.

There is no cost to register or attend, but spaces are limited. For more information, contact the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at (937) 255-3286.