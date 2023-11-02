DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dunkin’ is unveiling a new menu and a fun promotion in time for the upcoming holiday season.

To usher in the holidays, Dunkin’ has a new menu, which features returning seasonal favorites along with all-new drinks. The holidays will also feature additional promotions for Dunkin’ rewards members.

Fan-favorite drinks are returning, like the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte And Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. New drinks will be unveiled as well, like the spiced cookie coffee.

The new menu will also feature new food items, like triple chocolate muffins and loaded hash browns.

Triple Chocolate Muffin (Photo/Dunkin’)

Loaded Hash Browns (Photo/Dunkin’)

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte (Photo/Dunkin’)

Along with the new menu, customers will also see the return of a popular donut promotion, which runs from now until Dec. 31. Dunkin’ Rewards members can participate in “Free Donut Wednesdays” which offers one free donut with the purchase of any drink.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can access additional rewards like discounted or free drinks and bonus point promotions throughout the holidays.

Dunkin’ Rewards is free to join. Click here for more information.