DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People that are near Darke or Miami County and in need of clothes, an area church is opening its doors to the public for a clothing bank.

According to our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate, the Oakland Church of the Brethren will host a free clothing bank event for members of the public that are in need. The event will be at the church at 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road in Bradford, just north of Gettysburg.

Our partners say the free bank for clothes will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14.

People will be able to come to the church on the days and times specified and select what they are interested in to wear. The church will be providing free summer and winter clothes for men, women and children, plus shoes.