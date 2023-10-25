DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Biking at night can be dangerous, but a new event that will provide bike lights is looking to make it less so.

Bikes are great transportation and exercise, but visibility is crucial, especially early in the morning and late at night. Lights on Bikes Night will provide free front and rear bike lights to those who bring their bicycles to one of the upcoming events.

The first night of distribution is Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. in two Dayton locations: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 East Monument Ave.; and the Wright Stop Plaza, 4 South Main St.

in two Dayton locations: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 East Monument Ave.; and the Wright Stop Plaza, 4 South Main St. The second event will take place on Nov. 3 from 5-5:30 p.m. at the Gem City Market, located at 324 Salem Ave. Distribution will take place before the Dayton Bike Meet ride.

The events are a collaboration between the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission’s Rideshare Program and Bike Miami Valley’s Bike Dayton Chapter.

Lights are provided by the MVRPC’s Rideshare Program, and available while supplies last. Bikes must be brought to the events, where volunteers will help install lights on-site.

The Rideshare Program is a free service that partners with the statewide commute solutions platform, Gohio Commute, to provide improvement solutions to Miami Valley commutes. This includes bike route mapping, matching to form bike pools and more.

For more information about Lights on Bikes, visit the Miami Valley Trails website.