GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Amateur radio license classes will be offered each weekend throughout the fall.

The Greene County Amateur Radio Emergency Service will host free classes each Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.. Classes will be available starting Sept. 17, and run through Nov. 12, according to our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald.

Entry-level classes will be held at the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club inside Room 1 of Sugarcreek Elementary School, located at 51 South East St., Bellbrook.

No experience is required, and people of all ages are welcome to attend. There is no minimum age requirement to earn a technician class license.

A test for all classes of licenses will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Community Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61.

To register for the class and find out more, email Jim Gifford at KD8APT@gmail.com.