Foo Fighters have revealed the summer 2024 dates for their ‘Everything or Nothing at All’ tour, and the Queen City is among them.

The Dave Grohl-led Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will hit Great American Ball Park on Thursday, July 25, with support from fellow hall of famers The Pretenders and Mammoth MVH.

Public ticket sale for all current dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 6. As the tour’s official card, holders of Citi cards can take part in a presale from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.