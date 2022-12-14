Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A special delivery was made Wednesday, just in time for the holidays.

The group For the Love of Children, known as FLOC, dropped off gifts to Montgomery County Children Services on the morning of Dec. 14.

FLOC’s Christmas for Kids program has been a staple in the Miami Valley each holiday season for over the last 30 years.

The volunteer group plans on putting presents under the trees for close to 1,000 local children.

“They do tremendous things all year long for families and children,” Craig Rickett, Associate Director of Montgomery County Children Services, said. “Christmas tends to be kind of the Superbowl if you will, for FLOC.”

Donations for the program can still be made on the FLOC website.