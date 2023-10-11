WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 350,000 people will make their way to Waynesville this weekend for the 53rd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival.

Over 400 booths will line Main St. of downtown Waynesville for the Sauerkraut Festival, happening Oct. 14-15, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day event is one of the most popular festivals in Ohio.

The festival boasts dozens of craft vendors and live music all weekend, but the best part of the Sauerkraut Festival? The food.

Over 11,000 pounds of Frank’s Kraut are served up each year at various food vendors along Main St. From sauerkraut pizza and cabbage rolls, to German sundaes and Rueben sandwiches, there’s a variety of booths serving up sauerkraut in different forms.

Of the over 40 food vendors, all are non-profit and civic organizations from the community.

And there’s more than just sauerkraut served up this weekend. Donuts, pork chop sandwiches, and all sorts of fried foods will also be featured.

Find more information about vendors, the entertainment lineup and more on the festival website.