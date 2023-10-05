SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The sixth annual Chalkfest returns to Springfield this weekend.

Clark State College will host Chalkfest at the National Road Commons Park on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature professional chalk artists, a chalk competition and more.

The event is put on by Project Jericho, Clark State’s youth outreach program, in partnership with National Trail Parks and Recreation District. The festival will be located at 21 Fisher St., Springfield.

There will be food trucks, live music, and the Springfield Museum of Art will offer art activities for kids.

“Chalkfest has quickly become a highlight of the fall for not only the Project Jericho family, but for our community as well,” Lou Houser, director of Project Jericho. “Each year, the festival grows in its energy and vibrance which is a direct reflection of the talent and beauty found here in Springfield.”

Professional chalk artists will be creating art, including featured Dayton artist, Blue, according to a release.

The festival will also include the annual Project Scare-a-Crow exhibit. Scarecrows will be created by Project Jericho families and displayed until Oct. 20.

Admission to Chalkfest is free. Find more information about the event here.