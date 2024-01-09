DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Now through March 1, MetroParks Ice Rink is hosting a number of family-friendly, holiday and themed-night events.

Family Skate Days are planned for Jan. 21 and Feb. 25. Each of these dates has a special music selection, photo ops and contests based on the themes.

On Jan. 21, storybook skate where the Dayton Metro Library will be storytelling and signing guests up for library cards. On Feb. 25, the final family skate concludes with a “penguin party” where guests can skate with Parker the Penguin, do a craft, and more.

In addition to the Family Skate Days, the ice rink is also offering themed skates every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. through March 1. These include, in order, a reggae night, cosmic skate, Swifitie skate, and more. Photo ops, contests and special playlists are planned for each.

For Valentine’s Day, the ice rink is offering a Galentine’s Day Skate, Vallentine’s Day Skate, and Sweetheart Skate Special. See their website for complete details.

Admission is $7 and skate rental are $3. Ages three and under skate free with the purchase of an adult admission. Thanks to the Access to Nature program, residents who receive EBT/SNAP benefits can simply show their card to the rental attendant to receive half-off admission and skate rental. All events are weather dependent.