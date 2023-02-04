FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fairborn Lions Club is holding an event, and you have an opportunity to participate – in a portion of the event.

A chili cookoff will begin the evening around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 and the judging will be continued until about 5 p.m. The fun food evening of events is happening at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

The group that is chosen as winner in the cookoff will receive a small trophy and $100 to donate to a charity of the group’s choice.

Following the judging, attendees wanting to have a meal will get that chance for a small cost. From 5 to 7 p.m., individuals are able to eat homemade chili, cornbread, ‘fixins’, drinks and desserts.

Tickets are $8 per person and beer tickets will also be available for purchase at the entrance. Money raised at the event will go directly back to the community.