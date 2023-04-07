DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Easter is almost here! Grab your baskets and bunny ears for these local egg hunts.

2 NEWS has compiled a list of Easter egg hunts around the Miami Valley:

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Easter Egg Event – Saturday, April 8 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Air Force Museum. Click here for details.

Community Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at Medway Church, 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle. Click here for details.

Vandalia Easter Eggstravaganza – Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton. Click here for details.

Mega Egg Hunt! – Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Galewood St. Kettering. Click here for details.

Helicopter Easter Egg Drop – Saturday, April 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Ignited Church, 8501 Dayton Germantown Pike, Germantown. Click here for details.

Operation Eggs-treme – Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. at ALC Dayton, 2221 Harshman Rd., Dayton. Click here for details.

Family Fun Days: Paws in The Park Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 8 at 6 p.m. at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn. Click here for details.

Teen Nights: Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 8 at 8:30 p.m. at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn. Click here for details.

40th Annual Easter Egg Hunt – Sunday, April 9 beginning at 2 p.m. at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs. Click here for details.

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.