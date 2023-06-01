DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to celebrate the sweet breakfast treat that is the classic donut! On June 2, National Donut Day, several local shops are helping the community celebrate the goodness of this special treat.

Check out this Oakwood shop for the chance to win free donuts for a year! With every half dozen purchased, you can get a coupon for a free treat during your next visit. With every Dozen you buy, you get a donut ticket that gives you the chance to win a free dozen donuts once a week for a year! Find them at 21 Park Avenue.

Bill’s Donuts is offering customers a free Strawberry Crunch Stick donut, with no purchase necessary. These special donuts can be found at 268 North Main St in Centerville.

This Springboro shop will be announcing its Donut Day Deals Thursday evening on their Facebook page here! Check them out at 305 West Central Avenue in Springboro.

Donut Palace is giving away a free cream-filled chocolate yeast donut or a classic twist donut to all customers. No purchase is required for this special, however the giveaway will only continue as supplies last. This shop has two locations: 5264 Salem Ave in Dayton and 5115 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

On Friday, Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut to anyone who walks in! This is available free of purchase to any in-shop customers. Check out their Dayton location at 1200 Brown Street.

Hole N One Donuts is offering a special raffle this Donut Day. According to the shop, every customer will be entered into a drawing for one of five prizes: A free variety dozen for six months, a free variety dozen for three months, One free variety dozen, a Hole N One 20-ounce tumbler and a T-shirt. Winners will be chosen Friday evening.

You can enter for your chance to win at 2739 West Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

Jim’s Donut Shop is offering customers a free donut with every drink purchased. This promotion is while supplies last, so be sure to get in early! You can find them at 122 East National Road.