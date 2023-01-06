Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley blood donors have a chance to score tickets to the beginning of another Bengals Super Bowl run.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Jan. 7 through Jan. 14 at any CBC blood drive or at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals’ first playoff game at Paycor Stadium, according to a release.

Everyone that registers to donate will also receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt.

Donation appointments can be made online here, by calling (937)-461-3220, or through the Donor Time app.