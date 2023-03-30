A paper shredder is an essential device that can help you shred documents with important information that you don’t want getting into the wrong hands.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have documents laying around your house and they have your confidential and personal information on it, you may want to dispose of them properly.

On Saturday, April 15, a Minster Bank location in Montgomery County will be holding a community shredding event beginning at 8 a.m. The location is the Vandalia-Butler Office at 8530 North Dixie Drive in Butler Twp.

Community members are able to bring up to five bags of confidential documents that they wish to safely dispose of. All bags you bring to the event will be free of charge.

The event is being held by Minster Bank to help those get rid of their important documents that they may need assistance with the process. Our partners at Miami Valley Today say you will be able to watch the shredding process as they shred in front of you.

Organizers of the event say the shredding process will wrap up at either 11 a.m. or until the truck is full, whichever occurs first.