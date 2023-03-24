DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Feeling nostalgic? The Dixie Twin Drive-In will be opening for its 2023 season on Friday, March 24!

The Dixie Twin will be kicking off the season with showings of John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves from March 24-26.

According to a Facebook post, there will be no co-features and open captions will be available on Screen 2.

Showings begin at dark and tickets are $13 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under.

The Dixie Twin is also home to a Sunday morning outdoor shopping experience called The Paris Flea Market, which will open on Sunday, March 26 at 6 a.m. for its 2023 season.

