DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A town hall event to inform veterans of available resources is being held in Dayton.

According to the release, the Dayton Unit NAACP is holding an informative town hall event on Monday, Nov. 28 at 6:45 p.m. The event is called “Educating Our Veterans With Information on Available Resources” and will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Dayton.

At the event, visitors will be able to hear from the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission Executive Director Kimberly D. Frisco and Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) President Cassie Barlow.

The Chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee, Terrence Williams, will be the moderator for Monday’s event.

If you would like to learn more about the Dayton Unit NAACP, click here or call (937) 222-2172.