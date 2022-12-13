Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is holding open interviews for bus drivers, diesel mechanics and transit ambassadors through the end of January 2023.

The open interviews will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RTA’s offices at 600 Longworth Street in Dayton. No commercial driving experience is necessary, according to a release.

Here is the complete schedule of dates:

12/13/2022 – Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

12/15/2022 – Thursday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

12/20/2022- Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

12/22/2022 – Thursday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

12/27/2022 – Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

12/29/2022 – Thursday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/3/2023 – Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/5/2023 – Thursday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/10/2023 – Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/12/2023 – Thursday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/17/2023 – Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/19/2023 – Thursday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/24/2023 – Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/26/2023 – Thursday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

1/31/2023 – Tuesday – Open interviews from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The starting wage for CDL bus drivers is $18 per hour and rises to $30 an hour after 7 years. Non-CDL drivers start at $15.75 per hour. Transit ambassadors start at $15.75 per hour. Diesel mechanics start at $28.50 per hour, the release states.

RTA is also hiring for administrative positions not included in open interviews, including customer service representatives.

A complete list of open positions with job descriptions and applications can be found here.