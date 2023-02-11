DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have been looking for the right gift for that special someone for Valentine’s Day, a singing group in Dayton may be worth choosing.

The Dayton Metro Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is offering serenades just in time for the heart holiday. The society is offering the deal for $40 just in time for Valentine’s Day.

One serenade is not all the receiver will get, according to the society. The person deal is going to will receive two serenading songs, instead of only one. A card and flower will be delivered to the recipient, all included in the deal.

If you are wanting to take advantage of the deal, you will need to act quickly. The quartet is only performing the serenades from Saturday, Feb. 11 to Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14.

To request the gift for a special someone, you can call (937) 985-1720 or visit their website.